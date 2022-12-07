Tory Lanez Gets Third Felony Charge in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Tory Lanez rarely makes the news for his music anymore. The last time that happened, it was because he didn’t sell enough records. His fall from grace traces back to the fragile masculinity that prevents him from behaving himself, and the evidence in support of this keeps racking up.

After taking over the headlines for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion two years ago, he has been charged with another felony on top of the criminal case already in motion. With pre-trial processes already underway, the disgraced rapper has now been charged with discharging a firearm “in a grossly negligent manner which could result in injury or death to a person.”

In the weeks leading up to the trial, Lanez was under house arrest. He has now been as jury selection has begun. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault using a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. (Pitchfork)

This entire case is centered on an incident that took place in July 2020: while leaving a house party in Los Angeles, Lanez allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot with his gun. This wasn’t immediately made public, but it was eventually revealed that the Canadian rapper was the one responsible for her wound and that it was intentional. Since then, his decline in the hip-hop community has been swift and he has been struggling to redeem himself. Regardless of the legal proceedings currently taking place, Lanez will have to put in a lot of work to win the masses back.