Megan Thee Stallion Reacts To Drake’s Apparent Diss About Tory Lanez Shooting

November 4th, 2022 - 1:04 PM

On Drake‘s latest single, featuring 21 Savage, Drake raps, “This bitch lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion,” referencing the 2020 incident in which rapper Megan Thee Stallion ended up with two gunshot wounds to her feet from Tory Lanez. Megan quickly responded with a string of tweets calling out rappers who are “ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

Megan continues by calling out people who use her name for clout.

Megan then ended her rant, seemingly fed up.

When contacted by Pitchfork, Megan’s attorney Alex Spiro stated, “Despite the irrefutable evidence that Megan was a victim of gun violence, the ignorant continue to support her attacker.” Lanez denies these allegations against him and is currently under house arrest awaiting trial. Megan revealed Lanez even offered her a million dollars to keep quiet. (Pitchfork)

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Comments
