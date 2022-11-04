Megan Thee Stallion Reacts To Drake’s Apparent Diss About Tory Lanez Shooting

Home News Gracie Chunes November 4th, 2022 - 1:04 PM

On Drake‘s latest single, featuring 21 Savage, Drake raps, “This bitch lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion,” referencing the 2020 incident in which rapper Megan Thee Stallion ended up with two gunshot wounds to her feet from Tory Lanez. Megan quickly responded with a string of tweets calling out rappers who are “ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol Niggas nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my pussy — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

Megan continues by calling out people who use her name for clout.

Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass Niggas! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You niggas especially RAP NIGGAS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

Megan then ended her rant, seemingly fed up.

People attack me y’all go up for it , i defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y’all don’t fwm okay cool fuck it bye — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

When contacted by Pitchfork, Megan’s attorney Alex Spiro stated, “Despite the irrefutable evidence that Megan was a victim of gun violence, the ignorant continue to support her attacker.” Lanez denies these allegations against him and is currently under house arrest awaiting trial. Megan revealed Lanez even offered her a million dollars to keep quiet. (Pitchfork)

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz