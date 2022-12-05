Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder Performs U2’s “Elevation” In Place Of Mary J. Blidge At Kennedy Center Honors Gala

Home News Cait Stoddard December 5th, 2022 - 6:16 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

According to stereogum.com last night in Washington the annual Kennedy Center Honors gala went underway and every year the American government comes together to say nice things about a few artistic types. This year’s honorees included George Clooney, Gladys Knight, Amy Grant and the Cuban-born composer Tania León.

Rock band U2 were the headliners and artist Mary J. Blige was supposed to honor the band by singing her rendition of U2‘s power ballad “One” but Blige became sick last night so Pearl Jam leader Eddie Vedder had to do a couple of U2 tributes himself.

During the ceremony, Vedder sang U2’s “Elevation” and “One.” Also Ukrainian singer Jamala joined Brandi Carlile and others to perform “Walk On.”

Also Garth Brooks and Patti LaBelle honored Gladys Knight with covers, while those paying tribute to Amy Grant included Brandi Carlie, Sheryl Crow, and BeBe and CeCe Winans.

People will have a chance to see Vedder perform when the event airs on CBS later this month.

