Green Day & Eddie Vedder Announced as Headliners for 2023 Innings Festival

The fifth annual Innings Festival will be returning to Arizona’s Tempe Beach and Tempe Arts Park this February with their deepest roster yet. Green Day and Eddie Vedder have just been announced as headliners in addition to performances from Weezer, Marcus Mumford, the Black Crowes, the Revivalists, the Offspring, the Head and the Heart, Mt. Joy, the Pretty Reckless and more. Additionally, the event will offer curated food vendors and interactive baseball related activities.

Fans can look forward to numerous appearances by Major League Baseball greats Randy Johnson, Jake Peavy, Dontrelle Willis, Grady Sizemore, Kevin Mitchell, Vince Coleman, Bret Boone, Vinny Castilla, Matt Williams, Edgar Martinez, Mike Cameron and more. The festival will also feature an All-Star Baseball Jam hosted by Jake Peavy, a performance from the Bronson Arroyo Band and the return of Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster, an on-site talk show featuring MLB players and musicians on the lineup.

The two-day event will take place on February 25 and 26, 2023. Single-day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets will go on sale tomorrow at 10 am PST. Tickets are available here.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi