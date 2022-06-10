U2’s Bono & The Edge to Compose New Music for Jim Sheridan Biopic

Home News Karan Singh June 10th, 2022 - 8:59 PM

Veteran filmmaker and playwright Jim Sheridan is set to direct North Star, a biopic about his upbringing amid the civil and political unrest of 1960s Northern Ireland. According to Spin, U2’s frontmen, Bono and the Edge, could potentially join the project’s team. Both musicians were raised in the environment the film is based in and are in discussions to compose an original score for it.

U2 has a rich history of engaging in social causes and using their music to bring attention to pressing concerns, internationally as well as in their country of origin. The band has previously contributed songs to film productions, most notably Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, a biopic about anti-apartheid revolutionary and former South African President Nelson Mandela. Hence, it comes as no surprise that they have been recruited to sonically enhance a film about a conflict that plagued Ireland for decades.

Sheridan, best known for his films My Left Foot and In the Name of the Father, will have another acclaimed director by his side for the upcoming project. Timothy Scott Bogart, who just released the movie Spinning Gold about his late father and Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart, will be producing North Star. Principal photography is scheduled to begin in Ireland in early 2023.

It’s a long way till post-production, but the members of U2 have enough on their plate to keep them busy in the meantime. Bono’s memoir, Surrender, will be published on November 1 while Netflix is currently developing a scripted series about the band’s origins.

Almost half a century since their formation, U2 is alive and well.