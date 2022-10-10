Eddie Vedder Covers The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 10th, 2022 - 6:20 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Last Friday during a show in Las Vegas Pearl Jam’s lead singer Eddie Vedder and his back up band Earthlings performed a cover of The Cure’s song “Just Like Heaven.” The tune was being performed at the beginning of the encore for Earthlings , which features current and former RHCP members Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer, longtime Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney and producer-guitarist Andrew Watt. The performance became the latest addition to band’s finale which consists of Prince’s “Purple Rain” and George Harrison’s “Isn’t It a Pity.”

The Earthlings cover of “Just Like Heaven” is wonderful by how the deep guitar riffs helps captures a romantic moment while Vedder bittersweetly sings the lyrics with his solid and passionate voice. The original is a bit different because the instrumentation is being played on a lower musical tempo and in someways the guitar and keyboard playing captures the magical side of love. Also the vocal performance is different by how Robert Smith’s vocals show stronger emotions.

The whole show is Vedder’s final scheduled solo performance for the year. With the release of Vedder’s solo album Earthling this pastJanuary, this year has given the vocalist a chance to perform songs from The Strokes, Wet Leg, The Beatles, Joe Strummer and Stevie Nicks.