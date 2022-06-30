Mary J. Blige Shares New Music Video For “Come See About Me” Featuring Fabolous

Home News Skyy Rincon June 30th, 2022 - 4:46 PM

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul has returned with an elegant new music video for her song “Come See About Me” featuring rapper Fabolous. The new video follows the release of her collaboration with Anderson .Paak entitled “Here With Me.”

The music video begins with Fabolous wearing a green and yellow outfit rapping at the beach while sitting on a Jeep. Blige is shown wearing a vivid orange sundress and highlighter pink bikini with her hair in blonde beach waves. The ocean, sand, palm trees and blazing sun are apparent throughout, setting the perfect backdrop for the breezy yet intricate track. The song is mesmerizing, slow and sensual with Blige’s vocals smooth and powerful throughout. Check out the music video below.

Both songs are off Blige’s fourteenth studio album Good Morning Gorgeous which was released earlier this year. She also released her soulful single “Rent Money” featuring Dave East in January. This past weekend, Blige won the BET Her award for the title track of her new album. The record also debuted at the number 14 spot following the singer’s performance at the Super Bowl Halftime show in February alongside Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem. Her fellow performers enjoyed a spike in sales and streams which catapulted them back into the Billboard top 10. Just this month, Blige performed at the Roots Picnic 2022 event alongside fellow headliners Summer Walker, Wizkid, Kirk Franklin, Jazmine Sullivan, G Herbo, Mickey Guyton and Kamasi Washington.

Blige will be hitting the road starting September when she joins Ella Mai and Queen Naija for their Good Morning Gorgeous tour.