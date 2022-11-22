Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Shares Electric New track “Tape Measure”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 22nd, 2022 - 3:46 PM

Today Blur’s drummer Dave Rowntree announced the release of his new single “Tape Measure” which is from his upcoming debut album Radio Songs. The album will be released on January 20, 2023 through Cooking Vinyl.

“Tape Measure” is a song that dips into the melting pot of sound that the Blur drummer accumulates from his passion for dipping in and out of radio stations, the world over and landing on the distinctive sound of a Bollywood soundtrack that Rowntree splices together with a clipped beat. It’s a colorful tune, all rhythm and melody.

In the press release Rowntree discusses about what “Tape Measure” feels like for those suffer from anxiety.

“Anxiety – an unpleasant emotion of inner turmoil and dread. We’re fundamentally herd animals, whose main defensive tactic is running away and hiding. We’ve no sharp claws or teeth to fight with. So we’re over sensitized to danger. We see shapes in the shadows, faces in the fire. Disaster always lurks on the grey edges of our consciousness. On the upside, come the zombie apocalypse, we anxious people will already be in hiding, leaving all you smug normies to have your brains eaten.”

“Tape Measure” follows a recent run of UK debut solo gigs, culminating in a sold-out show at London’s Omeara.