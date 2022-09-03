Starcrawler Share Mesmerizing New Single “Broken Angels”

Home News Gracie Chunes September 3rd, 2022 - 11:21 AM

On Friday, September 2, Starcrawler shared their newest single “Broken Angels,” off their upcoming album She Said, set to be released on Friday, September 16. This new single is the perfect end-of-summer anthem, that showcases Starcrawler’s knack for packing a powerful sonic punch. Laced with soulful guitar and rhythmic drums, “Broken Angels” also shines with playful piano and frontwoman Arrow de Wilde‘s vulnerable vocals.

According to guitarist Henri Cash, “Broken Angels” is “100 percent… the song we worked hardest on for the record. We worked so hard on the demo that we ended up using a lot of tracks from that on the final song. We all went to Arrow’s and sat on the couch and wrote the lyrics for that one together.”

Starcrawler has spent the majority of 2022 traveling and opening for My Chemical Romance, Porno For Pyros, Jack White, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds at All Points East along with The Smile, Japanese Breakfast, Robert Glasper, and more. The band themselves will embark on an extensive fall headline tour to bring their epic live shows once again to audiences for their long-awaited return to the concert stage. The tour kicks off in their own backyard at LA’s famed Troubadour on Friday, September 16, followed by a swing to the east coast for a special album release show at NYC’s Baby’s All Right on Tuesday, September 20.

Stream “Broken Angels” here.