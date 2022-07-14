Japanese Breakfast Cancels Rochester Show Due To Venue Hosting QAnon-Friendly Event

Home News Skyy Rincon July 14th, 2022 - 4:18 PM

According to Brooklyn Vegan, alternative pop band Japanese Breakfast has canceled their show in Rochester, New York after finding out that a QAnon-friendly event would be taking place at the same venue. The show was originally scheduled for September 27 at Main Street Armory, unfortunately, the band has not rescheduled the date yet as no venues in the area are available.

“Rochester show at the Armory. We have canceled the event because a number of people reached out letting us know they were boycotting the venue because of the Reawaken America tour. We were told the event was canceled and later learned it was secretly still moving forward,” The band shared in a statement posted to Twitter, “It’s a picket line we support and are not interested in crossing. We are unfortunately unable to move the event to a different venue this time but we love Rochester and I am sure we will return someday soon.”

It’s a picket line we support and are not interested in crossing. We are unfortunately unable to move the event to a different venue this time but we love Rochester and I am sure we will return someday soon💛 — Japanese Breakfast (@Jbrekkie) July 14, 2022

The band will be touring North America pretty extensively through the summer and fall months. Tonight, the group is slated to play in Bloomington, Illinois at Castle Theatre alongside The Linda Lindas. The North American leg of the tour will be ending in October at the Austin City Limits music festival. After that, they will be moving onto their European trek.

