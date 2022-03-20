Travis Barker, Robert Glasper, Sheila E. And More To Perform At 2022 Academy Awards

Home News Anaya Bufkin March 20th, 2022 - 2:44 PM

Travis Barker has been achieving great success this year. Aside from his engagement to the eldest Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, earlier this year, the Blink-182 drummer produced HO99O9’s (pronounced as horror) single titled, “Battery Not Included”. Barker also has been working with heavy-hitting pop-punk artists, such as Machine Gun Kelly, WILLOW and Avril Lavigne. Well, per Consequence, now he’s showing up and showing out at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Barker will take the stage at this year’s Academy Awards alongside legendary pianist, songwriter, and producer Robert Glasper, who performed Duke Ellington’s compositions at the Walt Disney Concert Hall alongside the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Percussionist and singer Sheila E., who was associated with the iconic artist Prince, will also be performing at this year’s Academy Awards, as well as the show’s music director Adam Blackstone. DJ D-Nice, who was a part of the 1980s hip-hop group Boogie Down Productions and hosted “Club Quarantine” during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic lockdown, will perform. Last but not least, The Samples (a group led by Green Day affiliate Jason White) will also be featured in this year’s All-Star Band.

Prepare to see a celebration of The Godfather (which is currently honoring its 50th anniversary), a musical tribute to James Bond and Beyoncé and Questlove possibly take home Oscars. This year’s Oscars will be available for viewing on ABC on Sunday, March 27. The awards show will begin at 8 p.m. ET. The 2022 Academy Awards will be hosted by the show’s first hosts since 2018, who include actresses Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson