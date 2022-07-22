Starcrawler Share Thrilling New Song & Music Video “Stranded”; New Album She Said Out September 16

Home News Alexandra Kozicki July 22nd, 2022 - 7:10 PM

LA-based band Starcrawler have just released their latest single and music video, “Stranded” and it’s a 90s throwback dream. The track is taken from their forthcoming album She Said, due out September 16th, and it’s a perfect example of the vivacious raw energy and infectious hooks that the band is known for.

The video for “Stranded” was directed by Gilbert Trejo and captures the lyrical sentiment of the track while also portraying an LA-party vibe complete with a colorful cast of characters. The lyrics tell the story of unrequited love, with vocalist Arrow de Wilde longingly singing, “Stranded on the side of a one-way street… the stars in her eyes won’t shine on me…” You can check out the track below.

Guitarist Henri Cash shares the story behind the track. “At the beginning of covid I was missing the adrenaline of having a show and driving out to play it, so I would just be driving my car around with nowhere to go and trying to write something and being so uninspired. And then one day I got hit by another car on Figueroa and Highland Park –and it turned out to be Phoebe Bridgers’ guitar player. The song came from that rock’n’roll car crash and became a joke song about Tim’s (Franco) weird crush on Phoebe Bridgers – and then it became about something totally different.”

The band is currently on a whirlwind trek across the globe, showcasing their fierce and tight musicality, and they’ll be playing a special celebratory release show at LA’s Troubadour on September 16th.

The new album is sure to be a hit with fans, and “Stranded” is a perfect example of what they can expect. Starcrawler’s authentic and unfiltered intensity sets them apart from other bands, and “Stranded” is a perfect example of that.

She Said tracklist:

1. Roadkill

2. She Said

3. Stranded

4. Thursday

5. Broken Angels

6. Jetblack

7. True

8. Midnight

9. Runaway

10. Better Place