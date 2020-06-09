Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds Cancels 2020 Tour Dates with Weyes Blood Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Home News Drew Feinerman June 9th, 2020 - 11:53 AM

Australian alt rock band Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds have officially cancelled their 2020 North American tour with Weyes Blood due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although some industries have begun to reopen, live music remains shut down, and is expected to stay halted for some time. Fans who have already purchased tickets to the tour can expect full refunds to be granted within thirty days.

The tour was scheduled to begin in September later this year at The Armory in Minneapolis, and conclude in mid October at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver. Other notable venues that were scheduled in the tour include the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Fransisco, the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and the Frank Erwin Center in Austin.

The cancellation of the tour is just the latest in a long string of music festivals, concerts and tours that have all been postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. A full list of all of the concerts and festivals that have been cancelled or postponed can be found here.

Although the band had to cancel their tour, they have kept their fans busy throughout the quarantine. Cave debuted a 24 hour streaming channel on YouTube called “Bad Seed TeeVee” that features videos, live performances, interviews and more. Cave also took part in a massive collaboration with Perry Farrell, Kesha, U2, Elton John, Father John Misty and Joan Jett on AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex, an upcoming compilation album that will serve as a tribute to the late Marc Bolan and his influential rock outfit T. Rex.

Check out the previously scheduled 2020 North American tour below:

2020 North American Tour Dates:

09/16 – The Armory – Minneapolis, MN

09/18 – Miller High Life Theatre – Milwaukee, WI

09/19 – UIC Pavilion – Chicago, IL *

09/21 – Masonic Temple Theatre – Detroit, MI *

09/23 – Skyline Stage at the Mann – Philadelphia, PA *

09/25 – Agganis Arena – Boston, MA *

09/26 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

09/28 – Place Bell – Laval, QC

09/29 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

10/01 – The Anthem – Washington, D.C.

10/03 – The Fox Theatre – Atlanta, GA

10/04 – Grand Ole Opry House – Nashville, TN

10/06 – Frank Erwin Center – Austin, TX

10/08 – The Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

10/10 – STAPLES Center – Los Angeles, CA *

10/12 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA *

10/14 – WaMu Theatre – Seattle, WA *

10/15 – Theater of the Clouds – Portland, OR

10/17 – Pacific Coliseum – Vancouver, BC

