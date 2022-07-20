The Smile Partners With Netflix for New Music Video “Pana-Vision” for Peaky Blinders Starring Cillian Murphy

Home News Karan Singh July 20th, 2022 - 2:11 PM

English supergroup the Smile has once again joined forces with Netflix’s Peaky Blinders in their latest release. The music video for the song “Pana-vision,” which debuted in an April episode of the show’s sixth and final season, features the show’s lead actor, Cillian Murphy. The track was taken from the group’s debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention.

According to Spin, Peaky Blinders director and producer Anthony Byrne oversaw the above video in which Murphy reprises his role as Tommy Shelby. Thom Yorke‘s eerie vocals and piano add fuzzy padding to the scene in which Shelby wakes up in a field after a night of drinking and contemplates using a loaded pistol.

The Smile just concluded the first leg of its European tour in Taormina, Italy. Next, the group will perform at London’s All Points East festival on August 26 before resuming their tour in North America in Providence, RI.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat