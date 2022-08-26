Members Of Circa Survive, My Chemical Romance, Coheed & Cambria & More Launch New Band L.S. Dunes, Announce New Album For November 2022 Release & Share Lead Single

Home News Gracie Chunes August 26th, 2022 - 2:33 PM

Anthony Green of Circa Survive

On Friday, August 26, new band L.S. DUNES release their new single “Permanent Rebellion,” from their upcoming album Past Lives, set to be released on Friday, November 11. L.S. DUNES consists of guitarist Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance, guitarist Travis Stever of Coheed and Cambria, vocalist Anthony Green of Circa Survive, bassist Tim Payne and drummer Tucker Rule of Thursday. The bands upcoming album was produced by Will Yip of Turnstile and Circa Survive, and was recorded at Yip’s Studio 4 Recording in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The new single was accompanied by a music video featuring L.S. DUNES performing the song in a warehouse, with high energy and aesthetic visuals.

Writing for the album was a collaborative effort and goes deep on issues of fearlessness, dependency, nonconformity and impermanence. After the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic, Iero recounts “We never knew if we would ever get to play these songs together; in fact none of us lifelong musicians really knew if we’d ever be able to play music for a live audience ever again. ‘Permanent Rebellion’ is about taking back what is rightfully yours.” Rule also adds: “We wanted to do something where you can hear all our bands in it and yet, not have it sound like any one in particular. Our roots are punk rock and hardcore, and the vibe is hope for all the lost souls.”

L.S. DUNES will make their live performance debut at two festivals: Riot Fest in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, September 18, and Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California on Saturday, October 8. (Blabbermouth)

Stream “Permanent Rebellion” here.

The Past Lives track list is as follows:

1. 2022

2. Antibodies

3. Grey Veins

4. Like Forever

5. Blender

6. Past Lives

7. It Takes Time

8. Bombsquad

9. Grifter

10. Permanent Rebellion

11. Sleep Cult

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi