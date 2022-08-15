Porno For Pyros Writing & Recording New Music For First Time In 25 Years

Home News Skyy Rincon August 15th, 2022 - 10:59 AM

2022 has been quite an eventful year for California-based alternative rock band Porno For Pyros as well as their fans. The group recently reunited for their first live show in nearly 25 years at the Welcome To Rockville music festival back in May. Now, the band is setting their sights on new music, marking the first time in nearly three decades.

According to Consequence, the news was revealed via guitarist Peter Di Stefano’s Instagram after he posted a photo of himself with vocalist Perry Farrell on August 14. The caption reads: “@pornoforpyros writing and recording new music.”

The band’s inclusion on the Welcome To Rockville lineup followed the dropping of Jane’s Addiction due to guitarist Dave Navarro’s struggles with long Covid which he opened up about earlier this year. Unfortunately, drummer Stephen Perkins was not able to play that night due to a sudden illness but fans were treated to special performance with Mike Watt on the bass. Farrell also revived the Heaven After Dark series featuring performances from Porno For Pyros, Starcrawler, Frankie and The Witch Fingers and more. The shows took place at the Belasco Theater where fans were surprised to hear “Wishing Well” and “Cursed Male” for the first time in 25 years. During their Lollapalooza set, the band also uncovered some other deep cuts including 1993’s “Orgasm”, 1996’s “Dogs Rule The Night” and “Bali Eyes.” The band was also joined by Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins for a cover of Led Zeppelin’s 1971 classic “When The Levee Breaks.”

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford