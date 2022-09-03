Kali Uchis Shares Catchy New Single “No Hay Ley”

Home News Gracie Chunes September 3rd, 2022 - 12:12 PM

On Friday, September 2, Kali Uchis released her latest single “No Hay Ley.”

“No Hay Ley” is an aesthetic pop Spanish song from the American-Columbian singer songwriter. “I wrote this song about putting love above all else,” Uchis says. “‘En el amor no hay ley’ means ‘there are no laws to love.’ Be with who makes you happy, and don’t listen to what anyone else has to say about it because it wasn’t their business in the first place!”

“No Hay Ley” follows the success of runaway hit “telepatía.” The track has been streamed more than 2 billion times to date and topped Billboard’s Latin Airplay and Latin Pop Airplay charts, plus the Latin Digital Song Sales chart for ten weeks straight. With a 23-week streak, it is the Billboard Hot 100’s longest running Spanish song by a solo act this decade. Uchis is a finalist at this year’s Billboard Latin Music Awards and recently won two Billboard Music Awards and an American Music Award.

Uchis has covered Office Magazine, performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and toured arenas across North America with Tyler, The Creator. She has collaborated and shared stages with SZA, Gorillaz, Jorja Smith, Diplo, Major Lazer, Snoop Dogg, Kaytranada, Leon Bridges and more. Uchis toured the world over, with much-lauded sets headlining Tropicalia and at Coachella, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza and many others.

Stream “No Hay Ley” here.