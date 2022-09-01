SZA & Doechii Debut Sultry New Music Video For “Persuasive”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 1st, 2022 - 5:19 PM

Solána Imani Rowe, professionally known as SZA, and Jaylah Ji’mya Hickmon, better known as Doechii, have teamed up once more on a sultry new music video for their collaborative single “Persuasive.” The song was featured on Doechii’s EP she / her / black bitch which arrived on August 5 via Top Dawg Entertainment and Capitol Records.

The song is catchy with SZA and Doechii’s delicate, melodious vocals layered over a measured beat. The music video is equal parts luxurious, sensual and sultry with the singers posing in different outfits ranging from a hot pink furry boa to gold plated dresses and bikinis drenched in holographic glitter. The song is sure to be a great hit with fans and critics alike.

Doechii commented on the track, offering, “I created “Persuasive” to uplift people and bring communities together, so having SZA jump on the song was a perfect fit because I’ve always connected with others over her music,” She continues, adding, “Knowing that SZA is with TDE was what originally got me most excited about being on this label, so now that we have a song together it’s a full-circle moment. She really ATE! This collaboration is everything I always imagined it to be.”

Doechii will be performing at the upcoming Afropunk music festival this September alongside The Roots, Earl Sweatshirt and Bartees Strange. SZA has been included on quite a bit music festival lineups this year including Global Citizen, Day N Vegas and Austin City Limits alongside Red Hot Chili Peppers, Travis Scott, Jhene Aiko, Mariah Carey and more.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna