Kaytranada & Anderson .Paak Debut New Black-And-White Video For “Twin Flame”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 2nd, 2022 - 4:48 PM

Haitian-Canadian record producer Kaytranada has teamed up with Anderson .Paak for their newest single “Twin Flame.” The track is accompanied by a black-and-white music video. The song marks his first official release of 2022.

The song is a sultry club-ready hit featuring a bouncy beat and mesmerizing vocals. The music video is equally hypnotic with strobing lights and spinning camera angles. Fans and critics alike are guaranteed to hit replay.

.Paak recently made headlines for his surprise performance during the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show as well as the two Grammy awards he won with fellow Silk Sonic member Bruno Mars during the 64th annual ceremony.

2021 was a big year for Kaytranada, he was included on multiple music festival lineups including CRSSD, Buku: Planet B and HARD Summer alongside Future, 2 Chainz, Zeds Dead, Megan Thee Stallion, Flying Lotus and Boys Noize. He had also hosted a North American tour of his own in fall 2021.

He is currently on tour with The Weeknd after Doja Cat dropped off the ‘After Hours Till Dawn’ tour due to health issues regarding her tonsils. Kaytranada is scheduled to perform in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium on August 4. He will then be visiting Washington, Colorado and Nevada before stopping in Vancouver, British Columbia at BC Place on August 23. Next, he will be appearing at the This Ain’t No Picnic music festival from August 27 to 28. He will then travel through Arizona, Illinois, New York and Ontario before closing out the trek with a show in San Francisco, California at Portola Music Festival on September 24.

Kaytranada Summer 2022 Tour Dates

8/4 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium*

8/6 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium*

8/7 – Seattle, WA @ Day Trip Festival

8/18 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High*

8/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium*

8/23 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place*

8/27-28 – Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic

8/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium*

9/2 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium*

9/3 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium*

9/4 – Chicago, IL @ North Coast Festival

9/8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage [SOLD OUT]

9/9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage [SOLD OUT]

9/22 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre*

9/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Portola Music Festival

* With The Weeknd

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister