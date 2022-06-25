Diplo Teams Up With bbno$ For Energetic New Song And Video “pogo”

Home News Finneas Gregory June 25th, 2022 - 10:58 PM

Legendary Grammy winner and producer Diplo recently teamed up with the chart-topping Canadian rapper/viral sensation bbno$ to make a new single “pogo” as well as a hilarious music video to accompany it.

The music video for “pogo” the new single by rapper bbno$ and producer Diplo, sees the pair become pogo stick salesmen, offering their many customers pogo stick-related solutions to their various problems. Such as using a pogo stick to make guacamole or in one case, using a pogo stick to brush your teeth. Aside from the inherent humor of the video for “pogo”, it also boasts impressive direction, choreography, and set design, much like many other bbno$ videos.

The song itself is easy to listen to yet energetic with a catchy chorus and an addictive beat, thoroughly demonstrating how lucrative the collaboration between bbno$ and Diplo has been so far.

bbno$ commented on the collaboration and video in a recent press release stating: “bbno$ and Diplo you already know what the f*ck is going on. we made a club anthem about pogo sticks lmao. the video is maybe my favorite I’ve ever done. hope I see kids bouncing to it all summer”

Diplo and bbno$ may have released the hit of the summer with the catchy, skillfully produced “pogo” and its impressive yet hilarious music video. One thing is for sure though fans will be eagerly awaiting whatever comes next from this fruitful collaboration.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi