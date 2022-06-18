Leon Bridges Shares Smooth New Single “Summer Moon” Featuring Kevin Kaarl

Home News Abigail Lee June 18th, 2022 - 5:59 PM

On June 17, 2022, GRAMMY Award-winning artist Leon Bridges released his latest single “Summer Moon,” which features Mexican folk singer Kevin Kaarl. The new track came with a fun lyric video.

Watch the video and listen to the song here:

Bridges brings his signature R&B sound to his new song about a peaceful, effortless relationship. The lyrics inspire sweet, nostalgic feelings that will inevitably end; it’s sweet while it lasts, but there’s a melancholy to the song in knowing that the end will come.

Summer romances tend to have that reputation. Bridges describes the comfortable part of the relationship at the beginning of the song: “Rest my head on your lap/Feeling fully restored/From the bed to the floor/Who is knocking at the door?” Something is interrupting them here.

In the chorus, Bridges goes on to describe the effortless relationship he finds in the summer: “You and I make peace/That flows like a river/Travels like a stream/Light beam on the sea.” All of these examples are things that move on; they’re not stationary, but they’re natural.

Kaarl joins Bridges in the second verse, singing: “Dame más de tu calor (Give me more of your warmth)/El tiempo clama por los dos (Time cries out for us).” He describes the longing that comes with not wanting the summer to end.

At the end of the song, Kaarl and Bridges share the outro and describe the end. They sing: “If you put your sweet mouth on my soul one more night/If the sky doesn’t break when I hold your arm tight…/Quedate por siempre(Stay forever)/Luna luz te podría extrañar(Moonlight I might miss you).”

The nostalgic (if somewhat sad) song is a perfect song for hot, late nights, accompanied by the sounds of crickets and a buzzing light no one has bothered to fix.