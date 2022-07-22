Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Snoop Dogg Refiled After Case Dismissal

Home News Federico Cardenas July 22nd, 2022 - 11:01 PM

In February of 2022, the famed rapper Snoop Dogg was sued by a woman from Anaheim, California for an alleged sexual assault. In the suit, the plaintiff alleged that the rapper had forced her to perform oral sex on him after a show in 2013, otherwise she would not be hired by him. This lawsuit, which implicated Snoop Dogg, Bishop Don “Magic” Juan and Snoop Dogg’s business ventures, was voluntarily dismissed by the plaintiff in April.

Now, Pitchfork reports that the plaintiff has refiled the lawsuit, having Snoop Dogg and Magic Juan as the only two defendants. The new version of the suit claims that Snoop and Magic violated the Trafficking Victims Protection Act and the Tom Bane Civil Rights Act. The two defendants are accused of conspiracy, sexual assault, and battery.

The accuser’s attorney, Matt Evan Orellana Finkelberg, explained to the LA Times that “We have obtained new information which we believe adds significant credibility and corroboration to the alleged scheme of Defendants and the alleged acts they took against my client and others,” going on to explain that “We believe that this new information stated in the complaint which includes details of what allegedly happened to other alleged victims, including an alleged attempted rape against an alleged victim by Defendant SNOOP DOGG, is important and demonstrates how serious our claims are.”

In a statement to Pitchfork on July 20, a spokesperson for Snoop Dogg argued that “The complaint refiled today against Snoop Dogg by “Jane Doe” and her attorney is meritless. It follows Jane Doe’s attorney’s voluntarily dismissing just a few months ago her previous complaint on the alleged matter. He also dismissed an earlier complaint—this is the third try… In March 2022, the plaintiff and her attorney were served with a motion to dismiss by legal counsel for Snoop Dogg. That motion made clear to Jane Doe and her attorney the false nature of Jane Doe’s allegations against Snoop Dogg. Jane Doe’s attorney then in April 2022 asked the court to dismiss his client’s complaint.”

Photo Credit: Marv Watson