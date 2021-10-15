Kali Uchis Releases New Song “If It’s To Be” From Upcoming Maya And The Three Animated Event

Home News Benny Titelbaum October 15th, 2021 - 9:46 PM

The Grammy award-winning pop superstar Kali Uchis has released her new track, “If It’s To Be,” from the upcoming Maya and the Three animated event. Uchis’ new track was recorded specifically for the soundtrack of the miniseries which is set to debut October 22 on Netflix.

“If It’s To Be” displays Uchis’ stunning vocals over top a groovy Latin pop instrumental. Uchis switches back and forth between Spanish and English on the hook, tying into her Colombian roots. The catchy track was written by songwriting legends Gustavo Santaolalla and Paul Williams. The lyric video for “If It’s To Be” is provided below.

Maya and the Three tells the story of a brave and rebellious warrior princess named Maya who is about to celebrate her fifteenth birthday and coronation. One day, the gods of the underworld appear and announce that Maya’s life is forfeit to the God of War — a price she must pay for her family’s secret past. If she refuses, the whole world will suffer the wrath of the gods. To save everyone around her, Maya embarks on a quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy that predicts the arrival of three great warriors who will help her combat the gods and save the world.

Kali Uchis is set to go on tour with Tyler, The Creator and Vince Staples for Tyler’s latest album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST. Back in March, Uchis released her self-directed music video for her song “telepatía” from her first Spanish album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞.