Trivium Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates Featuring Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel and Khemmis

Trivium has just announced their Fall 2022 North American tour dates. The band is set to go on their Deadmen and Dragons tour starting on October 2, in Boise, Idaho, continuing their tour until November 11, where they will wrap up in Los Angeles, California.

Joining the band on stage will be supporting acts such as Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel and Khemmis. Tickets are expected to go on sale on July 22 at 10:00 AM local time. They can be purchased via ticketmaster.

Trivium has been having a busy year. Their frontman, Matt Heafy, has been particularly in demand. Back in May, he released a new, aesthetic video for his other band’s, Ibaraki, metal song “Kagutsuchi”. He also covered Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe on tour following his diagnosis with COVID-19. And he released a cover of “Jack’s Lament” from The Nightmare Before Christmas just before Christmas last year.

The Deadmen and Dragons tour dates are as follows:

TRIVIUM ON TOUR:

WITH BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, WHITECHAPEL, + KHEMMIS:

10/2 — Boise, ID — Revolution Concert House + Event Center

10/3 — Portland, OR — Roseland*

10/4 — Vancouver, BC — Vogue*

10/6 — Calgary, AB — MacHall*

10/8 — Winnipeg, MB — Burton Cummings*

10/9 — St. Paul, MN — MYTH*

10/11 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee

10/12 — Chicago, IL — Radius

10/14 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Hall

10/15 — Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theatre

10/16 — Orlando, FL — House of Blues

10/18 — Norfolk, VA — The Norva*

10/19 — Philadelphia, PA — Franklin Music Hall*

10/21 — Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J Brady Music Center

10/22 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues

10/23 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore

10/25 — Toronto, ON — Rebel*

10/26 — Montreal, QC — MTELUS

10/28 — Boston, MA — House of Blues

10/29 — New York, NY — Palladium Times Square

10/30 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore

10/31 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore

11/2 — St. Louis, MO — The Pageant

11/4 — Houston, TX — House of Blues

11/5 — San Antonio, TX — The Aztec Theatre

11/6 — Dallas, TX — South Side Ballroom

11/8 — Albuquerque, NM — Sunshine Theater

11/9 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

11/10 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern

*Not a Live Nation Date