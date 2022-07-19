Trivium Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates Featuring Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel and Khemmis

Trivium has just announced their Fall 2022 North American tour dates. The band is set to go on their Deadmen and Dragons tour starting on October 2, in Boise, Idaho, continuing their tour until November 11, where they will wrap up in Los Angeles, California.
Joining the band on stage will be supporting acts such as Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel and Khemmis. Tickets are expected to go on sale on July 22 at 10:00 AM local time. They can be purchased via ticketmaster.
Trivium has been having a busy year. Their frontman, Matt Heafy, has been particularly in demand. Back in May, he released a new, aesthetic video for his other band’s, Ibaraki, metal song “Kagutsuchi”. He also covered Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe on tour following his diagnosis with COVID-19. And he released a cover of “Jack’s Lament” from The Nightmare Before Christmas just before Christmas last year.
The Deadmen and Dragons tour dates are as follows:
TRIVIUM ON TOUR:
WITH BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, WHITECHAPEL, + KHEMMIS:
10/2 — Boise, ID — Revolution Concert House + Event Center
10/3 — Portland, OR — Roseland*
10/4 — Vancouver, BC — Vogue*
10/6 — Calgary, AB — MacHall*
10/8 — Winnipeg, MB — Burton Cummings*
10/9 — St. Paul, MN — MYTH*
10/11 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee
10/12 — Chicago, IL — Radius
10/14 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Hall
10/15 — Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theatre
10/16 — Orlando, FL — House of Blues
10/18 — Norfolk, VA — The Norva*
10/19 — Philadelphia, PA — Franklin Music Hall*
10/21 — Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J Brady Music Center
10/22 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues
10/23 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore
10/25 — Toronto, ON — Rebel*
10/26 — Montreal, QC — MTELUS
10/28 — Boston, MA — House of Blues
10/29 — New York, NY — Palladium Times Square
10/30 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore
10/31 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore
11/2 — St. Louis, MO — The Pageant
11/4 — Houston, TX — House of Blues
11/5 — San Antonio, TX — The Aztec Theatre
11/6 — Dallas, TX — South Side Ballroom
11/8 — Albuquerque, NM — Sunshine Theater
11/9 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren
11/10 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern
*Not a Live Nation Date