Remaining Pantera Members Reunite For First Tour In Two Decades

Home News Federico Cardenas July 13th, 2022 - 8:04 PM

Brooklyn Vegan has reported that the remaining members of the legendary heavy metal band Pantera will be reuniting for their first tour in nearly two decades. While many specific details about the tour have yet to be released, the band has announced that the tour will be taking place in 2023.

The tour will see vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown return to the stage, however, the band has noted that they have not yet decided who will place the Abbot brothers, Dimebag Darrell Abott, who was assassinated at a concert in 2004, or Vinnie Paul Abbott, who died of a heart a heart attack in 2018 at the age of 54. The band’s original lineup saw Dimebag Darrell on guitar and Vinnie Paul on drums.

Brooklyn Vegan quotes an article from Billboard on the new tour explaining that “Nearly 20 years after breaking up, Pantera‘s surviving members are hitting the road for a long-hyped reunion tour in 2023 and have signed with Artist Group International to book their North American dates. Dennis Arfa and Peter Pappalardo will be the responsible agents.” Peter Pappalardo has expressed that he is “thrilled to be working with such an iconic band and bringing their music back to the fans.”

The article goes on to explain that “It’s unclear who will fill in for the [Abbott] brothers on the tour. Last year, Anselmo told podcaster Paolo Baron that he and bassist Rex Brown had been discussing a reunion tour for a few months, but didn’t give any hints other than Brown stating emphatically that a rumored comeback with Black Label Society’s Zakk Wylde on guitar was not happening.”

Pantera has recently partnered with Z2 Comics to announce an upcoming graphic novel Vulgar Display of Power, set to release in September of 2022.