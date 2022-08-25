First Pantera Reunion Shows Announced as Part of Slipknot’s Knotfests

Home News Karan Singh August 25th, 2022 - 11:53 AM

American heavy-metal legends Pantera have confirmed their set of reunion concerts at Slipknot‘s Knotfest later this year. The band has been confirmed for the Knotfest Colombia, Knotfest Chile and Knotfest Brasil, all scheduled to take place in December.

Last month, the surviving members of Pantera, Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown revealed that they will join forced with guitarist Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society) and drummer Charlie Benante(Anthrax) for a world tour as “Pantera.” The band is set to headline a number of major festivals across North America and Europe in addition to putting on their own shows.

According to Billboard, the lineup was approved by the estates of the band’s founders, Vincent “Vinnie Paul” Abbott and “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott, as well as Brown, who previously said that Wylde wouldn’t tour with Pantera if a reunion were to happen.

It’s good to know he changed his mind.

Regarding the reunion gigs, Benante told SiriusXM: “I can’t go do this as the drummer from ANTHRAX because it would be a different sound completely. So the way I’m gonna do that is if you close your eyes, it’s gonna sound like it’s Vinnie, basically. And that’s how it’s gonna be. The sound is gonna sound exactly like him.”

“You approach it the same way as you do when I’m playing with Ozzy,” Wylde said about the new roster. “Obviously I’ve gotta learn [Randy] Rhoads’s stuff and I’ve gotta learn Jake’s [E. Lee] stuff, and when I was doing the [Black] Sabbath stuff, you learn it and do it as faithful as you can. Charlie’s gotta learn all of Vinnie’s parts. You approach it as if you’re in a cover band. When we do the Zakk Sabbath stuff, I don’t start changing lyrics midway through ‘War Pigs’. You learn the songs — so that’s what you do.” (Blabbermouth)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat