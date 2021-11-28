Slipknot Postpone Knotfest Japan Until 2023 Due To Covid-19 Concerns

Home News Audrey Herold November 28th, 2021 - 10:03 PM

Slipknot, is a heavy metal band that originated in Des Moines, Iowa. The band was formed back in 1995 by percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan, drummer Joey Jordison, and bassist Paul “the Pig” Gray. The band’s current band members include singer Corey Taylor, percussionist/background vocalist Clown, guitarist Mick Thompson, bassist/ background vocalist the Pig, guitarist Jim Root, drummer Jay Weinberg, and turntablist Sid Wilson. Some of their best known tracks include “Before I Forget,” “Pulse of the Maggots,” and “The Devil in I.”

Recently, the band has announced that they must postpone their scheduled performance at Knotfest (the music festival started by the band in 2012) in Japan until 2023. The festival was originally supposed to take place in 2020, but was then pushed to 2022, and then 2023. The reasoning for their postponement is Covid-19. The band has stated that,

“COVID restrictions are still not allowing us to perform. Unfortunately we must postpone Knotfest Japan, but we look forward to coming back and performing for you on April 1–2, 2023.”

The festival’s organizers have said,

“As we anticipate the indoor festival to draw large crowds of people, our first priority is to provide the safest environment for the fans, artists, staff and everyone involved.”

Rescheduled Dates:

04/01/23 – Japan

04/02/23 – Japan

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado