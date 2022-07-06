Bring Me The Horizon Shares Cinematic New Video For “sTraNgeRs”

Home News Roy Lott July 6th, 2022 - 8:19 PM

Bring Me The Horizon has released their latest single and music video for “sTraNgeRs” via Columbia. The track is the latest single to be released from their critically acclaimed POST HUMAN series. The band debuted the song at the Malta Music Festival in May but is now official.

In a press release, leading man Oli Sykes spoke about the meaning behind the song. He expressed that the title and meaning of the song is inspired by debuting unreleased tracks to fans in a crowd, saying that we are “strangers” connecting in one place. “…as soon as the lyric ‘we’re just a room full of strangers’ came it took on such a deeper double meaning – how it would feel to be performing it live as that’s what it is.. all strangers connecting on this mad level.. and that it was like rehab..,” he said.

He continued to compare to the COVID 19 pandemic and finally getting out of it. “Coming out of lockdown and the pandemic, everyone is recovering from something and I’m so aware that so many people struggle daily with differing traumas, and just wanted to stress that they’re not in this alone… and we’re a community here to help each other.”

The band will be heading back on the road this fall, kicking off September 24 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Knocked Loose will be joining the band at select shows. They are also set to ake appearances at Louisville’s Louder Than Life Festival, Emo Nite New Orleans Vacation, Sacramento’s Aftershock Festival and Las Vegas’ When We Were Young Festival.