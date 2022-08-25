David Bowie’s Moonage Daydream Companion Album Announced For September 2022 Release Featuring Rare Unheard Tracks

Home News Skyy Rincon August 25th, 2022 - 2:34 PM

According to NME, David Bowie’s upcoming Moonage Daydream documentary film is receiving a companion album featuring rare previously unheard tracks as well as new remixes and dialogue from the late music icon. The record is set to release on September 16 via ISO Records/Parlophone Records, the same day that the Brett Morgan-directed film is set to hit the big screen.

A new mix of “Modern Love” has been released in order to build excitement for the forthcoming release. The track was originally released as part of Bowie’s fifteenth studio album Let’s Dance which arrived in April of 1983. Another rare track within the album is a previously unreleased live medley of ‘The Jean Genie’ / ‘Love Me Do’ / ‘The Jean Genie’ which was recorded at the final Ziggy Stardust concert in 1973 at Hammersmith Odeon. The track notably features Jeff Beck on guitar. An early version of “Quicksand” is also included on the album as well as a previously unreleased live version of “Rock ‘n’ Roll With Me” which was recorded during Bowie’s Soul Tour in 1974. A 2CD will be released later this year on November 18. A 3LP version is also being planned for release sometime next year.

Back in January, Spoon covered “I Can’t Give Everything Away.” Nine Inch Nails covered the song in front of a live audience in 2017. Helado Negro covered “Sound and Vision“, Mike Garson and Yungblud covered “Life On Mars“, Duran Duran covered “Five Years“, Sky Ferreira covered “All The Madmen” and How To Destroy Angels and Nine Inch Nails covered “Fashion” and “Fantastic Voyage.” Multiple artists have shared their covers of Bowie’s hit “Space Oddity” including supergroup Ground Control consisting of members from Slipknot, Foo Fighters and Jane’s Addiction, We Are King and Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan.

Bowie’s estate has been in the process of negotiating with Warner Chappell since September of 2021. Finally in January it was confirmed that Warner would be acquiring his catalogue for about $250 million. His estate has also been sharing some of his previously unreleased work such as “Karma Man.” His 2001 album Toy was commercially released in November, which makes it 20 years since its original conception.

Moonage Daydream Tracklist

1. “Time… one of the most complex expressions…” (dialogue)

2. ‘Ian Fish, U.K. Heir’ (Moonage Daydream Mix 1)

3. ‘Hallo Spaceboy’ (Remix Moonage Daydream Edit)

4. Medley: ‘Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud’ / ‘All The Young Dudes’ / ‘Oh! You Pretty Things’ (Live)

5. ‘Life On Mars?’ (2016 Mix Moonage Daydream Edit)

6. ‘Moonage Daydream’ (Live)

7. ‘The Jean Genie’ / ‘Love Me Do’ / ‘The Jean Genie’ (Live) (featuring Jeff Beck)

8. ‘The Light’ (Excerpt)*

9. ‘Warszawa’ (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

10. ‘Quicksand’ (Early Version 2021 Mix)

11. Medley: ‘Future Legend’ / ‘Diamonds Dogs’ intro / ‘Cracked Actor’

12. ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll With Me’ (Live in Buffalo 8th November, 1974)

13. ‘Aladdin Sane’ (Moonage Daydream Edit)

14. ‘Subterraneans’

15. ‘Space Oddity’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)

16. ‘V-2 Schneider’

17. ‘Sound And Vision’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)

18. ‘A New Career In A New Town’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)

19. ‘Word On A Wing’ (Moonage Daydream Excerpt)

20. ‘Heroes’ (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

21. ‘D.J.’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)

22. ‘Ashes To Ashes’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)

23. ‘Move On’ (Moonage Daydream acapella Mix Edit)

24. ‘Moss Garden’ (Moonage Daydream Edit)

25. ‘Cygnet Committee/Lazarus’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)

26. ‘Memory Of A Free Festival’ (Harmonium Edit)

27. ‘Modern Love ‘(Moonage Daydream Mix)

28. ‘Let’s Dance’ (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

29. ‘The Mysteries’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)

30. ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide’ (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

31. ‘Ian Fish, U.K. Heir’ (Moonage Daydream Mix 2)

32. ‘Word On A Wing’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)

33. ‘Hallo Spaceboy’ (live Moonage Daydream Mix)

34. ‘I Have Not Been To Oxford Town’ (Moonage Daydream a cappella Mix Edit)

35. ‘Heroes: IV’. ‘Sons Of The Silent Age’ (Excerpt) *

36. ‘★’ (Moonage Daydream Mix Edit)

37. ‘Ian Fish, U.K. Heir’ (Moonage Daydream Mix Excerpt)

38. ‘Memory Of A Free Festival’ (Moonage Daydream Mix Edit)

29. ‘Starman’

40. “You’re aware of a deeper existence…” (dialogue)

41. ‘Changes’

42. “Let me tell you one thing…” (dialogue)

43. “Well, you know what this has been an incredible pleasure…” (dialogue)