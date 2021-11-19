David Bowie’s Estate Approves New Brett Morgen Directed Documentary Which May Debut At 2022 Sundance Film Festival

Home News Benny Titelbaum November 19th, 2021 - 8:51 PM

A new David Bowie documentary is underway. According to Variety, the documentary is made from thousands of hours of performance footage, the majority of which the public has never seen before. The Bowie estate has reportedly approved the film and the filmmakers are hoping to premiere the documentary in January at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

Director Brett Morgen has apparently been working on the film for four years. Morgen previously made Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck, Jane and The Kid Stays in the Picture. Alongside Morgen, one of the producers is Bowie collaborator Tony Visconti.

A source close to production told Variety that the film is “neither documentary nor biography, but an immersive cinematic experience built, in part, upon thousands of hours of never before seen material.” To add to the immersion, filmmakers are attempting to release the film on IMAX.

Previously, David Bowie’s estate was in the process of negotiating the sale of Bowie’s catalog for $200 Million. In late October, limited-time pop-up experiences in London and New York City were announced to celebrate Bowie’s 75th birthday.