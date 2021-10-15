David Bowie’s Estate Shares Previously Unreleased Track “Karma Man”, Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001) Box Set Out November 26

Home News Benny Titelbaum October 15th, 2021 - 4:48 PM

David Bowie’s iconic album, Toy, is set to release November 26 as part of an archival box set titled, Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001). In the meantime, fans can stream Bowie’s previously commercially unreleased track, “Karma Man,” which is out now.

Bowie originally recorded “Karma Man” in 1967 and debuted the track on John Peel’s BBC Radio 1 show in 1968. However, the track was not officially released until 1970 on The World Of David Bowie. Now, the track has just received its first-ever commercial release.

On January 7, Toy will receive a separate release as a multi-disc set called TOY:BOX. Listen to the newly released track “Karma Man” below.

According to Consequence, in a statement, Mark Plati, a co-producer of Toy, said, “‘Karma Man’ is notable for Cuong Vu’s opening and closing lines, and especially the glorious backing vocals from Holly Palmer, Emm Gryner, and Lisa Germano – they had so much to do with the sound of Toy, and this is a prime example. When I re-listened to these tracks, the sound of fall 2000 came flooding out of the speakers, from a song I’d not heard since then. I’m not too proud to say I shed a bit of a tear, something that happened a few times while mixing it.”

In January of this year, Bowie’s estate shared the artist’s previously unreleased covers of John Lennon’s “Mother” and Bob Dylan’s “Tryin’ to Get to Heaven.” Last month, Warner Music Group reached a deal with the estate of David Bowie regarding the overseeing of Bowie’s albums.