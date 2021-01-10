Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails, Mike Garson and Mariqueen Maandig of How to destroy angels_ Perform David Bowie’s “Fashion” and “Fantastic Voyage” During Live Stream Tribute

Home News Anna Scott January 10th, 2021 - 3:32 PM

Last night, members of industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, performed two impressive David Bowie covers. They were joined by Mariqueen Maandig of How to destroy angels_ and Mike Garson for the performance for a livestream tribute event for David Bowie. Garson himself hosted the event, “A Bowie Celebration: ‘…just for one day!’” that was set to begin January 8th at 6pm PT to commemorate what would’ve Bowie’s 74th birthday. Today, January 10th, marks the fifth anniversary of the legendary singer’s death.

Garson collected an epic lineup for the event, including Bowie alumni band members ranging from Adam Lambert, to Boy George, Billy Corgan, Peter Frampton and others ­­­­— totaling to almost 100 musicians. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event was recorded at various locations, but was incredible nonetheless.

Reznor and Ross of Nine Inch Nails, along with Garson and Reznor’s wife Maandig performed two great covers, beginning with a stripped rendition of “Fantastic Voyage” off Bowie’s 1979 album Lodger, with “Fashion” following from Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) (1980). Nine Inch Nails’ front man impressed viewers with his vocals, backed up by esteemed Bowie keyboardist and event host Garson. Background vocals for “Fashion” were supplied by Maandig, who performs in How to destroy angels_, of which husband Reznor and Ross are also members.

Nine Inch Nails are no strangers to Bowie, having released their own cover of Bowie’s “Life on Mars?” in December of 2019. Additionally, Reznor and his bandmates have recently been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame following the success writing scores for many renowned films such as The Social Network, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo and Gone Girl.

Event host Mike Garson was a longtime bandmate of Bowie’s and has done much work to continue Bowie’s legacy following the singer’s tragic death. Garson was Bowie’s most tenured bandmate, having played around 1,000 shows together. It comes as no surprise that Garson would gather such legendary musicians from around the world to celebrate a musical “hero”, David Bowie, even if “just for one day.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat