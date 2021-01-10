Watch Billy Corgan Perform David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” for Live Stream Tribute

Home News Anna Scott January 10th, 2021 - 4:30 PM

Smashing Pumpkins’ frontman William Patrick (Billy) Corgan performed a unique and incredible version of one of David Bowie’s biggest hits, “Space Oddity” for a livestream tribute event in Bowie’s honor. Today, January 10, marks the fifth anniversary of Bowie’s tragic death.

The event itself, “A Bowie Celebration: …just for one day!”, hosted by Bowie keyboardist Mike Garson, was scheduled to begin at 6pm PT on what would have been the late Bowie’s 74th birthday. However, it was delayed due to technical issues, occurring last night instead. Around 100 Bowie alumni were recorded at various locations around the world for the livestream, including musicians such as Adam Lambert, Boy George, Duran Duran, members of Nine Inch Nails and more.

No doubt, Bowie would have been proud of the event, but especially of Corgan’s tribute through “Space Oddity” off Bowie’s sophomore album David Bowie (1969). Corgan performed virtually, shown on a 2000s-style television set propped on top of Garson’s piano, who was fittingly backlit by a slideshow of pictures of the galaxy. The rendition itself was otherworldly and haunting, but did not stray too far from Bowie’s original breakthrough hit, thus making it a perfect homage to Bowie.

Viewers tuned in from around the world to watch the tribute event, and $2 from every ticket was donated to Save the Children, an organization which Bowie had supported previously at his famed 1997 50th birthday concert at Madison Square Garden.

The Smashing Pumpkins have recently released their 11th studio album, Cyr, last November 27 via Sumerian records. They also plan to headline Riot Fest in Chicago from Sept. 17-19, 2021.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried