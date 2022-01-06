Spoon Covers David Bowie’s Iconic “I Can’t Give Everything Away”

Home News Skyy Rincon January 6th, 2022 - 9:42 PM

Prior to the release of their much anticipated album Lucifer On The Sofa which is scheduled for February 11, Spoon recently shared their cover of David Bowie’s iconic “I Can’t Give Everything Away.” Frontman Britt Daniel truly channels the musical icon with his superb vocal performance. Check out the cover below!

Spoon was not the first band to cover “I Can’t Give Everything Away.” Back in 2017, Nine Inch Nails performed the song in front of a live audience. In recent years, many bands have covered Bowie’s songs as a tribute to his life as a musical icon. Helado Negro covered “Sound and Vision“, Mike Garson and Yungblud covered “Life On Mars“, Duran Duran covered “Five Years“, Sky Ferreira covered “All The Madmen” and How To Destroy Angels and Nine Inch Nails covered “Fashion” and “Fantastic Voyage.” Multiple artists have shared their covers of Bowie’s hit “Space Oddity” including supergroup Ground Control consisting of members from Slipknot, Foo Fighters and Jane’s Addiction, We Are King and Smashing Pumpkin’s Billy Corgan.

Bowie’s estate has been in the process of negotiating with Warner Chappell since September of 2021. Finally in January it was confirmed that Warner would be acquiring his catalogue for about $250 million. His estate has also been sharing some of his previously unreleased work such as “Karma Man.” His 2001 album Toy was commercially released in November, which makes it 20 years since its original conception. A documentary about David Bowie was also recently approved by his estate, it was directed by Brett Morgen who had previously directed Cobain: Montage Of Heck which premiered in 2015 and the Rolling Stones-centric film Crossfire Hurricane which debuted in 2012.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz