Charli XCX Previews New Single “Hot Girl” For Upcoming Bodies, Bodies, Bodies Horror Film

According to Stereogum, Charli XCX has released a preview of a new single called “Hot Girl.” The track will come from an upcoming horror film called Bodies, Bodies, Bodies and the song is featured in the movie’s trailer.

Charli XCX has been busy lately releasing new music, with a new album on the way. Her album Crash will come out on August 5 2022. Some of the songs released from the album include “New Shapes” featuring Christine & The Queens and Caroline Polachek, “Beg For You” featuring Rina Sawayama, “Baby” and “Every Rule.”

The new album comes on the heals of two great albums that were released over the last few years, 2019’s Charli and 2020’s pandemic-influenced How I’m Feeling Now. Each album landed on our end of year best albums list, with Charli at 16 and How I’m Feeling Now at 11.

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies is an upcoming slasher film that is being released by A24. It stars Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennot, and Lee Pace and Pete Davidson.

“When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong,” states a description of the film.

