Charli XCX Shares New Single “Hot Girl” From Upcoming A24 Film ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’

The multi-Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Charli XCX has shared a brand new single entitled “Hot Girl.” Stereogum reports that he new track will be used on the soundtrack of the upcoming A24 horror film “Bodies Bodies Bodies.” Previously, “Hot Girl” was featured on the trailer for the new film.

Fitting for a horror movie soundtrack, the beat for “Hot Girl” instantly reveals itself as being highly aggressive and somewhat simple, emphasizing a distorted bass over a trap-style beat. Throughout the song, Charli alternates between singing and rapping, with the track’s chorus seeing her rap “I’m a bitch girl, fast girl, catch me if you can, girl. You a swerve, girl, who the fuck are you, girl? You just wanna be me.”

We hear more singing toward the middle portion of the track, with the sang melodies creating an interesting and even eerie clash with the overblown and aggressive instrumental. Listen to “Hot Girl” via YouTube below.

You can also watch the trailer for “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” featuring the new single, below.

“Hot Girl” is the first single that Charli XCX has released on her own since she dropped her latest album, Crash. Recently, the English musician released a collaborative single with Tiesto entitled “Hot in It.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz