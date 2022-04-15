Charli XCX Shares Dynamic New Music Video For “Used To Know Me”

Home News Mohammad Halim April 15th, 2022 - 3:07 PM

The hit pop singer and songwriter Charli XCX just shared her new album titled Crash which was released to all streaming platforms March 22. The jam-packed album contains 16 hits, many of which have been spotlighted with their very own music videos, including the track “Used To Know Me”.

The song’s first verse is about Charli taking control of her life away from her toxic relationship, “You had me ’round your finger, You had me on the floor, I used to be your angel, Now I’m walking out the door”. The chorus exemplifies her struggles and the manipulation from her ex-partner, as she celebrates her new found freedom and independence. “I’m finally free from your control, I don’t need a kiss goodbye, I’m on my own tonight, oh”.

The music video starts off with Charli using a “treat-yourself” day by buying items from Amazon and taking a spa bath. Following the video and beautifully themed dances: From 70’s outfits and make up to cheerleading choreography.

Just last month, the artist dropped four new singles for her deluxe version of Crash, according to Pitchfork. You can view the rest of the track list from the album below. In other news, Charli XCX took part of the Splendour XR Virtual Festival last summer

Charlie XCX: Crash .

1. Crash

2. New Shapes (featuring Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek)

3. Good Ones

4. Constant Repeat

5. Beg for You” (featuring Rina Sawayama)

6. Move Me

7. Baby

8. Lightning

9. Every Rule

10. Yuck

11. Used To Know Me

12. Twice

13. Salish Girl

14. How Can I Not Know What I Need Right Now

15. Sorry If I Hurt You

16. What You Think About Me

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz