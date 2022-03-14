Charli XCX Channels The ’80s In New Single “Every Rule”

Home News Tara Mobasher March 14th, 2022 - 5:52 PM

Charli XCX shared one last single before the release of her album Crash this week. A video to accompany “Every Rule” will be released tomorrow.

Playing with her inner ’80s, Charli XCX’s soft ballad with heavily auto-tuned vocals makes for a memorable performance. Throughout the new track, she sings about the greatest love often mandating a bit of rule-breaking. However, Charli continues to sing to her love interest that every rule break is worth it if it means being able to love someone to this extent.

“Every Rule” follows Charli’s previously-released singles from the upcoming album titled “Baby,” “Beg For You,” “New Shapes” and “Good Ones.” Like the forthcoming addition to “Every Rule,” both “New Shapes” and “Baby” were accompanied by music videos.

“I’m breaking every rule for you,” she sings in the song produced by A.G. Cook and Oneohtrix Point Never. “You’re breaking every rule for me.”