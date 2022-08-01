Faith No More Drummer Mike Bordin Performs with Black Sabbath Tribute Band

Faith No More Drummer Mike Bordin was spotted performing with a Black Sabbath tribute band in Berkeley, CA. According to Blabbermouth, Bordin joined the tribute band, named Black Stabbath, on stage in order to perform Black Sabbath’s “Beyond The Wall of Sleep”.’



In a video recording of the performance, Bordin, who performed in Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osborne’s solo band from 1996 to 2010, can be seen jamming with the band. Back Stabbath gives it their all, paying tribute to the metal legends with a suitably hardcore performance of their own. Shrouded in blue lights and a foggy atmosphere, the band cuts an imposing and striking performance.

Faith No More has been having some trouble with group performances in the past year; their 2022 shows in Europe, New Zealand, and Australia were unfortunately canceled, they were replaced by Korn on several System of a Down dates during their tour, and several of their performances with Mr. Bungle were canceled due to COVID and “mental health reasons” on the part of member Mike Patton. Members of the band, however, have done collaborations for the Ukraine and have been included in collaborative albums.

Bordin’s Faith No More bandmate, Mike Patton, has had a busy time before Faith No More’s recent sabbatical from the stage. His other band, Tomahawk, released a new video for their song “Predators and Scavengers” last year. They also released a new album last year, Tonic Immobility. In an interview with mxdwn, Patton’s bandmate, Trevor Dunn, also discussed future plans for their band Fantomas.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat