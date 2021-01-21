Tomahawk Announces New Album Tonic Immobility for March 2021 and Shares New Song “Business Casual”

Home News Anna Scott January 21st, 2021 - 11:44 AM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

After an eight-year hiatus since the release of their 2013 album Oddfellows, rock supergroup Tomahawk has just announced their fifth studio album along with a fresh single from the album. The record, Tonic Immobility, is set to be released March 26, 2021 with Ipecac Recordings.

To tease the release of this album, Tomahawk debuted the fifth song off the track list, “Business Casual,” overnight on January 21. The single is catchy, featuring powerful rock vocals and a punchy guitar hook. Tomahawk Guitarist Duane Denison describes the single as “a mocking look at the life of work in America.”

Listen to “Business Casual” here:

Tomahawk, originally formed in 1999, is lead by frontman Mike Patton and also consists of guitarist Denison (The Jesus Lizard), bassist Trevor Dunn (Mr. Bungle/Fantômas) and drummer John Stanier (Helmet/Battles). Since their emergence into the alt metal scene, the band has experienced a bit of turnover when the original bassist Kevin Rutmanis of The Melvins was later replaced by Dunn in 2013 following the release of their most recent album.

Earlier this week, Ipecac Recordings teased at a potential release for January 21 from one of their artists, yet did not specify who. Fans were quick to recognize the sound has Tomahawk’s, despite the long hiatus from the band, and were no doubt enthused to hear that not only would they receive a new song, but the announcement of a full-length album just next month.

Patton confirmed in October that the Tomahawk album was then complete. In the same statement, he also hinted that Dead Cross, another supergroup of his, was also creating more music. Mr. Bungle, a experimental metal group also lead by Patton, released their fourth studio album, The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo, last November.

On their new record, Denison says “Tonic Immobility could just be something in the air we’re feeling. It’s been a rough year between the pandemic and everything else… For as much as the record possibly reflects that, it’s also an escape from the realities of the world. We’re not wallowing in negativity or getting political. For me, rock has always been an alternate reality to everything else. I feel like this is yet another example.”

Tonic Immobility track list:

“SHHH!” “Valentine Shine” “Predators and Scavengers” “Doomsday Fatigue” “Business Casual” “Tattoo Zero” “Fatback” “Howlie” “Eureka” “Sidewinder” “Recoil” “Dog Eat Dog”

Tonic Immobility, which was co-produced by the band and Paul Allen, is available for pre-order now and will be released on March 26 on CD, LP, digipak and streaming platforms.

