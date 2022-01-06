Members of Faith No More, Eyehategod, Agnostic Front and More Announce Collaborative New Album

Home News Alison Alber January 6th, 2022 - 6:56 PM

Under the new collective name of Møtivatiøn, members of Faith No More, Eyehategod, Agnostic Front, L7, Toxic Holocaust, Obituary, The Walking Dead and Throbbing Gristle come together to release their new album The Infinite 8 Steps To Power/ Money/ More. The album is set to be released on February 22, via Seeing Red Records, according to theprp.com.

The band is made up by Mike IX Williams, Roddy Bottum, Roger Miret, Donita Sparks, Joel Grind, Norman Reedus, Ken Andrews and Genesis P-Orridge, but the list actually continues on.

The collective released a first taste of the album today as well, in the form of their new single, “Prison Logic.” The song is lead by Eyehategod vocalist, Mike IX Williams.

The video shows a rather creepy animated figure who is working out, mediates and dreaming about his loved one while being imprisoned. The song starts of with a automated message talking, until the song smoothly starts with a lot of instrumentals. It is not super heavy but actually rather relaxing. Just in the last few seconds the vocals actually set in.

Check out the tracklist and full lineup below.

The Infinite 8 Steps To Power/Money/ More Tracklist:

01. Step Øne (In 5 Easy Steps) (feat. Theo Kogan, Joel Grind, Lucy Pierce, Shane Trimble)

02. Swalløw (feat. Theo Kogan, Roger Miret, Shane Trimble)

03. Prisøn Løgic (feat. Mike IX Williams, Parris Mayhew, Gina Volpe, Shane Trimble)

04. Cøntrol (feat. Paul Delaney, Theo Kogan)

05. Initium Fire/Gøld (feat. Donita Sparks, Gina Volpe, Theo Kogan)

06. Medi (C+T) Atiøn (feat. Paul Delaney, Theo Kogan, Victoria Starr)

07. Helder Fan Eagen, Ferljøchte Fan Geast (feat. John Bart Van Der Wal, Thomas Haywood)

08. Pay Tø Play (feat. Roger Miret, Roddy Bottum, Theo Kogan, Richie Long)

09. Øpen (feat. Eddley Odowd, Theo Kogan)

10. Revelation Denied (feat. Erik Payne, Gregg Roberts, Mike Radford, John Sutton, Kenny Andrews)

11. Løgistics (feat. Norman Reedus, Matt Katz-Bohen, Theo Kogan, Shane Trimble)

12. Spøils; Zenith (feat. Roddy Bottum, Victoria Starr, Genesis P Orridge, Norman Reedus, Eddley Odowd, Joe Letz, Andy Duval)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat