Members of Faith No More, Rammstein, Stabbing Westward and More Unveil New Charity Cover of The Beatles “Come Together” For Ukraine

March 24th, 2022

Members of Rammstein, Faith No More, Stabbing Westward and others have joined forces to perform a cover of The Beatles’ “Come Together” to raise profits for UNICEF. The charity performance comes just as artist across the world have begun hosting benefit concerts in support of the Ukrainian people following an invasion led by Russia.

Specifically, some collaborators on the cover, which was released via COP International Records, included Rammstein’s Richard Kruspe, Faith No More’s Bill Gould, Stabbing Westward’s Christopher Hall and Walter Flakus, Chris Connelly and Ukrainian band The Hardkiss. The song choice came as no surprise, given its messages of unity, community and hope. “Come Together” was released in 1969 along with The Beatles’ iconic album Abbey Road.

“This song is a simple and direct message to the millions of people who are currently suffering in Ukraine and beyond,” Christian Petke, founder of COP International Records, said. “You are not alone. We see you.”

UNICEF is currently accepting donations for Ukrainian families who have been forced to flee their homes as a result of Russia’s invasion of its neighboring country. Artists like Arcade Fire and Rammstein have made efforts this past month to help the crisis in Ukraine through music. The band hosted a last minute benefit concert to raise money for Ukrainian refugees, while Rammstein publicly shared support for Ukraine, and frontman Till Lindemann reportedly helped a Ukrainian woman with a hotel and money after having no place to stay when she crossed into Berlin.

“The success of songs like ‘We Are the World’ and ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas’ directly spawned the Live Aid concerts, which raised millions of dollars for those who desperately needed it,” Petke said. “So, while we are obviously excited about this new song’s immediate ability to raise awareness and money, we’d like to think that ‘Come Together’ is only the first step of many. The simple act of supporting one song can help spread a message of hope and compassion around the entire world.”

