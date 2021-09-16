Korn Set To Replace Faith No More At Several System Of The Down’s 2021 Concerts

Home News Casey Melnick September 16th, 2021 - 2:04 PM

Today, it was announced that American nu metal band Korn has been tabbed to replace Faith No More in a series of October shows. Earlier this week, Faith No More shockingly announced that they are canceling all of their upcoming tour dates in 2021. Lead singer Mike Patton, with complete support from his fellow band mates, revealed on Instagram that he can’t continue forward with any of the band’s scheduled dates due to “mental health reasons” exacerbated by the pandemic. This left an open spot in an upcoming stadium tour slated to begin next month.

System of a Down, Faith No More and Russian Circles previously announced that they were teaming up for a trio of shows. The rock groups were scheduled to stop in Nevada before heading to a couple of California venues. These appearances preceded October 22 and 23 shows at the Banc Of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Metal rock groups Korn and Helmet were already scheduled to appear at the Los Angeles shows. Now, Korn will join the other legs of the tour to help fill the void that Faith No More left.

Korn is currently on tour with Staind until October 3. It has been an eventful summer for the band. Prior to their tour starting, the band’s founding bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu announced that he was bowing out of the tour to deal with “some personal issues.”

Korn has been forced to contend with COVID-19 throughout the summer. In August, the band was forced to postpone shows after frontman Jonathan Davis tested positive for the virus. Two weeks after testing positive, the singer admitted to lasting physical and mental symptoms related to the virus. At the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park, IL, Davis was seen performing most of the concert while sitting down.

Davis is not the only member of Korn to battle the virus. Earlier this month, the band announced that guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer tested positive for COVID-19. Despite this announcement, the band revealed that they would continue touring as scheduled. J.R. Bareis will be replacing Munky until he recovers from the virus.

System of a Down, Korn 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

10/15/21 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

10/16/21 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

10/18/21 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

10/22/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of America Stadium

10/23/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of America Stadium