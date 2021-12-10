Faith No More Cancel Upcoming 2022 Shows In Australia, New Zealand And Europe

Home News Benny Titelbaum December 10th, 2021 - 4:17 PM

Faith No More has canceled their upcoming shows in Australia, New Zealand and Europe which were set to take place next year. The band posted an announcement on their socials informing fans of the unfortunate news along with a list of all the impacted tour dates.

According to their Instagram post, the band stated, “due to our current challenges, we aren’t going to be ready to perform for the upcoming Australian, New Zealand and UK/European tours.”

They continued, “To play at anything less than 100% after so long is not an option for us. We apologize to all of you ticket holders, and are forever grateful to our fans for your support and understanding.”

In addition to this statement, the band also provided a list of all the impacted 2022 tour dates as well. For the New Zealand / Australia leg of the tour, the group has canceled their shows for February 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 21 and 23. For the UK /Europe leg of the tour, the band has canceled their shows for June 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 23, 24, 27, 29 and July 2, 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9. Check out the original Instagram post below.

Earlier this year, Faith No More and Mr. Bungle canceled their 2021 tour dates that were scheduled for mid-September through late October. Mike Patton, the lead singer for both groups, originally announced that he could not continue forward due to mental health issues. Following Faith No More’s 2021 show cancellations, Korn was tabbed to replace the group in a series of their October shows. It is not yet clear if the 2022 tour cancellation is related to Patton’s prior statement this year.

