Relentless Beats Announces Summer 2021 Concert Series Featuring deadmau5, Tiësto, Zeds Dead and Louis the Child

Kaido Strange May 29th, 2021 - 1:02 PM

Relentless Beats have announced plans for a summer of concert series beginning with Fisher x Chris Lake on May 30, 2021. The series of concerts will take place at Chandler, AZ at the Rawhide Event Center. Tickets can be purchased on the Relentless Beats website.

Other artists include: deadmau5 (performing June 4, 2021), Tiësto (June 5, 2021), Excision (June 18, 2021) and many more.

The events will be pod-free and will be housed inside the Rawhide Event Center. Due to Covid-19 there are some precautions to take such as wearing a mask at all times throughout the live event. Also to note is their transparency bag policy, along with a liability waiver agreement to be signed by the ticket holder in case they get sick from Covid-19. All the rules can be found on the event information page on Relentless Beats website.

Full Summer Series Dates (All at Rawhide Event Center at Chandler, AZ):

May 30, 2021: Fisher x Chris Lake: Under Construction. Support: Dubfire, Lee Foss + Anabel Englund, Sohmi

June 04, 2021: deadmau5: Unplugged. Support: Nero, Spencer Brown, Speaker Honey, Lamorn

June 05, 2021: Back to Business, featuring Tiësto. Support: Dillon Francis, Loud Luxury, BIJOU, Ship Wrek

June 18, 2021: Excision. Support: Svdden Death, Riot Ten, Boogie T, Kompany, Calcium, Jessica Audiffred

June 19, 2021: Excision. Support: Sullivan King, Wooli, Dion Timmer, HE$H, Vampa, Hi I’m Ghost

July 03, 2021: AREZZONA, featuring REZZ. Support: G Jones, CharlesTheFirst, Of The Trees, Youms

July 10, 2021: Deadbeats Arizona, featuring Zeds Dead. Support: Subtronics, Rusko, Dirt Monkey, Lick, Level Up, Chiief

July 24, 2021: Louis The Child Euphoria Tour. Support: Jai Wolf (DJ Set), K Flay, ilo ilo, and a Louis The Child playground set

Photo credit Mehreen Rizvi.