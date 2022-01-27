Charli XCX Debuts Melodic New Track “Beg For You” Featuring Rina Sawayama

Home News Lauren Floyd January 27th, 2022 - 5:40 PM

Charli XCX does not want to be without a hand to hold and a heart to love and in the house/techno/dance ensemble that is “Beg For You” featuring Rina Sawayama. The single comes ahead of her anticipated new album Crash, and according to Brooklyn Vegan, is not her only recent anticipated release, with her documentary Alone Together set to drop tomorrow, January2 28.

The track lives up to its name, “Beg For You”, as it quite literally is an obsessive lover anthem pleading for an unrequited love to stay, “don’t leave me this way.” Luckily its not all gloom and glum over heartbreak thanks to the house beat and sample of September’s 2000’s dance hit “Cry for You.” Lyrics like “make out under the bathroom lights” takes one back to cheeky high school days where losing your crush felt like losing your life, at the time. Ah how naïve we were. This track can easily bring out childhood memories like those and others with its junior prom dance vibes. Rina Sawayama carries her feature well with her alto levels and soulful melodic tones. It seems as if adding her to the track completed its maturity.



Crash is expected to release March 18, according to mxdwn, and features Caroline Polachek, Christine and the Queens, A. G. Cook, Ariel Rechtshaid, and Oneohtrix Point Never. Charli XCX will also be touring this spring.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz