Charli XCX Shares Fierce New Music Video For “New Shapes” Featuring Christine & The Queens and Caroline Polachek

Home News Aswath Viswanathan November 13th, 2021 - 3:03 PM

Pop star Charli XCX has shared a fierce new music video for her song “New Shapes” featuring Christine & The Queens and Caroline Polachek. The track was released last week as the lead single for her new upcoming album, CRASH.

The music video captures Charli XCX, Christine & The Queens and Caroline Polachek all dancing in a trio on stage under heavy mood lighting. Staying true to the song title, in the background of the stage there is a wall covered in odd shapes and lines. In the beginning, the trio are taking part in a fake talk show, TV Heaven, before sauntering away from the couch and desk to perform on the stage. The choreography for their dance performance is sensual and free-flowing.

“New Shapes,” produced by Deaton Chris Anthony and Linus Wiklund, is led by an infectious synth pad, a signature catchy pop hook from Charli XCX and ‘80s style, rhythmic drums. The snare especially is reminiscent of an older style of pop, but the modern synths bring the song back to the present day.

Last week, the pop star announced that her new album, CRASH, will be releasing in March of 2022. Charli XCX told Pitchfork that this album is her fifth and final album on her record deal. In 2022, she will also be going on a 37 date tour around the US and Europe. In September, she released the first single titled “Good Ones,” with an accompanying music video, which saw her “dramatically mourning” the loss of her partner.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz