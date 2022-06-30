Halsey Responds To Fans Leaving Show Following Abortion Rights Speech

Home News Skyy Rincon June 30th, 2022 - 10:11 AM

According to NME, American singer Halsey has responded to claims that fans were leaving their show following a speech they made about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark 1973 abortion case Roe v. Wade. The onstage speech followed the singer’s 2019 hit “Nightmare.”

During the speech, the singer commented, “I know that we want to sit at home and we want to wait for some revolutionary to come along, to make a difference, but no one is fucking coming. Nobody is fucking coming. It is up to every single one of you, myself, every single person in this building to do our fucking part to protect bodily autonomy and bodily integrity. To protect medical privacy.”

The singer then led a “my body, my choice” chant after earning an outpouring of support from fans in the audience. In a Tweet on June 26, a fan who attended the concert claimed that fans were walking out due to the singer taking a stance on abortion rights. Halsey responded via social media, tweeting: “Downside of doing outdoor venues: no door to hit them on the way out.”

downside of doing outdoor venues: no door to hit them on the way out 👋🏼 https://t.co/qc8q8mshd9 — h (@halsey) June 28, 2022

Halsey is not the first artist to take a public stance against the Supreme Court’s decision. She joins a plethora of musicians such as Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale, Lily Allen and Olivia Rodrigo, Barbra Streisand, Phoebe Bridgers, Cyndi Lauper, Stevie Nicks, Bully, Rage Against The Machine, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Lukas Nelson and many more.