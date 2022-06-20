Down’s Entire Professionally Shot Hellfest Performance Uploaded For Viewing

Home News Skyy Rincon June 20th, 2022 - 4:43 PM

According to Blabbermouth, Louisiana-based supergroup Down performed over the weekend at Hellfest, an annual French music festival. ARTE Concert has uploaded the professionally shot, hour-long performance footage to YouTube for easy viewing.

The band began with “Lysergik Funeral Procession”, a track from their 2002 album Down II: A Bustle In Your Hedgerow. They then moved on to “Hail The Leaf” from Demo 1992. “Lifer” propelled the band forward as they performed “The Seed”, “Ghosts Along The Mississippi”, “Losing All” and “Pillars of Eternity.” Past the halfway point, they played “Swan Song”, “Eyes of the South” and “Stone The Crow.” They closed out their performance with “Bury Me In Smoke” another track from Demo 1992.

In January 2021, the group had previously said that they are planning to record a new covers album. Last summer, Down played the Psycho Las Vegas music festival alongside High On Fire, Amigo The Devil and Drab Majesty. The band also performed during the NOLA Town Throwdown, both in person and via livestream.

Throughout the pandemic, vocalist Phil Anselmo remained active. En Minor released their first single “Blue”, he contributed to the “99 Bottles” benefit song and Phil Anselmo and The Illegals included Pantera songs during their summer 2021 tour dates. Jimmy Bowers’ Eyehategod has also been active, touring with Clutch and Tigercub during the spring and with Capra during the winter. Back in May, the band released a haunting new music video for their song “Every Thing, Every Day.”

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva