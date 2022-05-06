Eyehategod Unveil Haunting New Video For “Every Thing, Every Day”

The metal band, Eyehategod, has releases a harrowing new music video for their song “Every Thing, Every Day.” The song is a single off of the band’s recent studio album, titled A History Of Nomadic Behavior, which was released in March 2021.
In the new music video, Eyehategod displays multiple spooky images over their hard-hitting track, with almost all of the images shown being in low quality. The song is another one of Eyehategod’s screamo songs with fast-tempo guitar and drums.
Currently, the band is on the road doing shows throughout the United States before heading out overseas for most of the summer. They will then conclude their tour back in the United States in August.
The complete list of tour dates, separated by U.S. and European dates, is below.