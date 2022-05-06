mxdwn Music

Eyehategod Unveil Haunting New Video For “Every Thing, Every Day”

May 6th, 2022 - 11:27 AM

The metal band, Eyehategod, has releases a harrowing new music video for their song “Every Thing, Every Day.” The song is a single off of the band’s recent studio album, titled A History Of Nomadic Behavior, which was released in March 2021.

In the new music video, Eyehategod displays multiple spooky images over their hard-hitting track, with almost all of the images shown being in low quality. The song is another one of Eyehategod’s screamo songs with fast-tempo guitar and drums.

Currently, the band is on the road doing shows throughout the United States before heading out overseas for most of the summer. They will then conclude their tour back in the United States in August.

The complete list of tour dates, separated by U.S. and European dates, is below.

U.S. Headline Shows
May 3 Richmond, VA – broadberry
May 4 Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus
May 5 Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus
May 6 Wallingford, CT – Cherry Street
May 7 Portland, ME – Genos
May 8 Providence, RI – Alchemy
May 9 Brattleboro, VT – Stone Church
May 10 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
May 11 Mechaincsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s
May 12 Youngstown, OH – Westside Bowl
May 13 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary
May 14 Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge
May 15 Cincinnati, OH – Legends
August 16 Los Angeles, CA – Catch One
August 17 San Diego, CA – Brick by Brick
August 18 Las Vegas, NV – Psycho Las Vegas
European Shows:
24.06.22 (FR) Bourlon – Rock in Bourlon
25.06.22 (BE) Bruxelles – Magasin 4
26.06.22 (FR) Clisson – Hellfest
28.06.22 (CH) Zürich – Dynamo Jugendkulturhaus (Werk 21)
29.06.22 (DE) Frankfurt/Main – Das Bett
30.06.22 (DE) Hamburg – Logo
01.07.22 (DE) Flensburg – Roxy Concerts
03.07.22 (NL) Drachten – Iduna
04.07.22 (DE) Berlin – Lido
05.07.22 (DE) Kassel – Goldgrube
06.07.22 (PL) Gdańsk – Drizzly Grizzly
07.07.22 (PL) Łódź – Magnetofon
08.07.22 (DE) Chemnitz – AJZ Chemnitz
09.07.22 (DE) Köln – MTC-Club
10.07.22 (DE) Osnabrück – Bastard Club
27.07.22 (DE) München – Kulturzentrum Backstage (Werk)
28.07.22 (IT) Torino – Blah blah
29.07.22 (IT) Bologna – Freakout Club
30.07.22 (IT) Corniani – Trattoria Altroquando
31.07.22 (IT) Milano (Novegro-Tregarezzo) – Circolo Magnolia
05.08.22 (SE) Malmö – Plan B
06.08.22 (SE) Gothenburg – Gothenburg
07.08.22 (SE) Stockholm – Debaser AB
09.08.22 (DE) Hannover – Kulturzentrum Faust
10.08.22 (DE) Dortmund – Junkyard Dortmund
12.08.22 (UK) Derbyshire – Bloodstock Open Air
13.08.22 (BE) Kortrijk – Alcatraz Metal Festival
Photo credit: Brett Padelford

