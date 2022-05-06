Eyehategod Unveil Haunting New Video For “Every Thing, Every Day”

Home News Noah Janowski May 6th, 2022 - 11:27 AM

The metal band, Eyehategod, has releases a harrowing new music video for their song “Every Thing, Every Day.” The song is a single off of the band’s recent studio album, titled A History Of Nomadic Behavior, which was released in March 2021.

In the new music video, Eyehategod displays multiple spooky images over their hard-hitting track, with almost all of the images shown being in low quality. The song is another one of Eyehategod’s screamo songs with fast-tempo guitar and drums.

Currently, the band is on the road doing shows throughout the United States before heading out overseas for most of the summer. They will then conclude their tour back in the United States in August.

The complete list of tour dates, separated by U.S. and European dates, is below.

U.S. Headline Shows

May 3 Richmond, VA – broadberry

May 4 Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus

May 5 Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus

May 6 Wallingford, CT – Cherry Street

May 7 Portland, ME – Genos

May 8 Providence, RI – Alchemy

May 9 Brattleboro, VT – Stone Church

May 10 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

May 11 Mechaincsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s

May 12 Youngstown, OH – Westside Bowl

May 13 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

May 14 Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge

May 15 Cincinnati, OH – Legends

August 16 Los Angeles, CA – Catch One

August 17 San Diego, CA – Brick by Brick

August 18 Las Vegas, NV – Psycho Las Vegas

European Shows:

24.06.22 (FR) Bourlon – Rock in Bourlon

25.06.22 (BE) Bruxelles – Magasin 4

26.06.22 (FR) Clisson – Hellfest

28.06.22 (CH) Zürich – Dynamo Jugendkulturhaus (Werk 21)

29.06.22 (DE) Frankfurt/Main – Das Bett

30.06.22 (DE) Hamburg – Logo

01.07.22 (DE) Flensburg – Roxy Concerts

03.07.22 (NL) Drachten – Iduna

04.07.22 (DE) Berlin – Lido

05.07.22 (DE) Kassel – Goldgrube

06.07.22 (PL) Gdańsk – Drizzly Grizzly

07.07.22 (PL) Łódź – Magnetofon

08.07.22 (DE) Chemnitz – AJZ Chemnitz

09.07.22 (DE) Köln – MTC-Club

10.07.22 (DE) Osnabrück – Bastard Club

27.07.22 (DE) München – Kulturzentrum Backstage (Werk)

28.07.22 (IT) Torino – Blah blah

29.07.22 (IT) Bologna – Freakout Club

30.07.22 (IT) Corniani – Trattoria Altroquando

31.07.22 (IT) Milano (Novegro-Tregarezzo) – Circolo Magnolia

05.08.22 (SE) Malmö – Plan B

06.08.22 (SE) Gothenburg – Gothenburg

07.08.22 (SE) Stockholm – Debaser AB

09.08.22 (DE) Hannover – Kulturzentrum Faust

10.08.22 (DE) Dortmund – Junkyard Dortmund

12.08.22 (UK) Derbyshire – Bloodstock Open Air

13.08.22 (BE) Kortrijk – Alcatraz Metal Festival

Photo credit: Brett Padelford